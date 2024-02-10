Lok Sabha polls 2024: AAP ditches INDIA bloc in Punjab and Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in a significant blow to the opposition INDIA bloc, on Saturday (Feb 10) made an announcement stating that his party will contest all 14 Lok Sabha seats alone in Punjab as well as Chandigarh.

Further indicating that there will be no alliance with the Congress in the state, the Delhi chief minister said that his party will announce candidates for all 14 seats in the coming 10-15 days.

"I would like to seek your blessings on one more thing. In the next two months, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled. In this election, Punjab has 13 seats and one in Chandigarh. In total, there are 14 seats. In the next 10-15 days, the Aam Aadmi Party will announce candidates for all the 14 seats. Just like you had supported us two years back, I would like to seek your blessings to let Aam Aadmi Party win in all 14 seats by pressing on the 'broom'," Kejriwal said urging the people to vote for his party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He then while launching the Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme in Punjab's Amloh, said that, "two years back, you gave us blessings. You gave 92 out of 117 seats to us (in Assembly elections), you created history in Punjab."



While drawing people's attention to AAP's election symbol, Kejriwal said that the voters must "sweep Punjab" with full force.

"We have to sweep all the 14 seats with an overwhelming majority and let Aam Aadmi Party secure victory. All of us need to sweep with full force," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal's announcement comes days after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that his party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections solo.

Mann in January had said that there would be no alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AAP will get 13 seats (in Punjab)," Mann had said during a presser.

Earlier, AAP had also announced to go solo on Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections.