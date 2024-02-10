Lok Sabha begins discussion on construction of Ram Temple, BJP MP says 'Ram is everywhere'

BJP MP Satyapal Singh on Saturday (Feb 10) while speaking in Parliament called the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya "historic".

Stating that Lord Ram is everywhere, Singh said that the construction and the construction of Ram Temple was not a "communal" issue.

"I am fortunate to get the opportunity to speak about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on January 22 inside the Parliament. It is historic to see the Pran Pratishtha and offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya," he said while initiating the discussion on the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony during the last session of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

'Lord Ram is a source of inspiration, not a communal issue', says Singh

The BJP MP further said that Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for people and not a communal issue.

"Ram is not a communal issue; Bhagwan Ram is a source of inspiration for us," he said, adding that "Ram was Maryada Purshottam (“the man who is supreme in honour”)."

"A discussion on Ram is also a blessing for all of us; Ram is a feeling for us..it is our legacy and heritage," the BJP MP said.

He then said "Ram is everywhere..."

Singh further slammed the previous Congress-led UPA government for filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court in 2007 at the time the Ram Setu project was taken up.

"In 2007, when the Ram Setu project was taken up, the UPA government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that there is no such person as Ram; this is a myth," he said.

Saturday (Feb 10) will be the last session of the ongoing budget session of Parliament and also of the current Lok Sabha ahead of the general elections that are set to take place in April-May 2024.

Earlier, the budget session was scheduled to conclude on Feb 9 but has now been extended by a day.

Rajya Sabha will also hold a short-duration discussion on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Jan 22 and on the White Paper that was put out by the Modi government in the Parliament on Thursday (Feb 8).