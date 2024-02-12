Vistadome coach in Kashmir becomes a tourist attraction as snow-capped valley welcomes visitors

To add more to the experience of the tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley during the winters, Indian Railways has started Vistadome, a train coach that offers tourists views no less than Switzerland. The Coach is made of glass and provides a 360-degree view of the Kashmir Valley, currently covered in Snow.

To further boost tourism in the Kashmir Region, Indian Railways Vistadome coach is fast becoming a hotspot for tourists to experience the train journey from North to South Kashmir. Vistadome is an all-weather glass-ceiling AC train and one of the must-do's for tourists coming to the valley. And nowadays, Vistadome is on everyone's list as the Valley is covered with snow and while sitting in an AC train, the visitors experience the view of snowcapped Kashmir from Baramulla to Banihal giving them the feel of Switzerland in India.

Watch: Kashmir tourism: Kashmir's record-breaking tourist arrivals in the year 2024 × ''We are getting a great response as more and more people are taking this train journey. After the snowfall, we are seeing a huge rush of visitors. We used to have occupancy of 10-12 people on an average but after the snowfall, the coach is running full. People from everywhere are taking this journey. We have kept a good facility, it's like a vande bharata train and it has 360 degrees. Seating is comfortable while giving a unique experience to the tourists. This is no less than Europe and it is the paradise on earth '' said Prabhat Kumar, an Indian Railways Employee.

The train runs six days a week and the rate for train tickets has been fixed at Rs 960.

The 40-seater Vistadome coach is running from Banihal to Budgam. The air-conditioned carriage has huge glass windows, a glass roof, an observation lounge and seats that can rotate, giving passengers the opportunity to enjoy stunning views and points of interest on the 135 km route. Tourists/passengers who travel in it highly appreciate this coach.

''It's such a great experience, it's wonderful. The views are breathtakingly amazing with snow-capped mountains. People should take this train journey; The seating is very comfortable. The view from the glass windows gives an experience of paradise. It will boost tourism further and Kashmir is the real paradise on earth, '' said Hukumat Singh, a visitor.