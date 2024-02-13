India, Bangladesh agree to use ‘non-lethal’ weapons to reduce border killings: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh and India have agreed to use non-lethal weapons to reduce the number of border killings, said Bangladesh's Foreign Minister on Monday (Feb 12).

Delhi-Dhaka deals

Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said that during his recent visit to New Delhi, the two nations "have discussed the border killings. We agreed to the use of non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings."

Mahmud also said that he discussed the Teesta water-sharing issue.

"You know that the Teesta deal does not depend on the Centre, but the state. The issue will be looked at after the national elections in April-May," he said, as reported by The Daily Star.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister visited New Delhi from February 7-9. During it, he had his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. He also called on Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

As per an ANI news report, during his meeting with Indian Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Hasan "requested India's support in ensuring supply of essential commodities and further improving trade and commerce relations with India."

With National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, he discussed ways and means of regional cooperation for ensuring regional security and maintaining greater stability in the region and beyond.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi, the relationship between Bangladesh and India has strengthened, diversified, bringing economic and social benefits for the people of our region," he said addressing a presser on Bangladesh-India ties.

Highlighting the progression of the relationship, he noted, "Our relationship has gone to new heights. The concepts of 10-15 years ago are the realities today, and political issues of the debate are the reality today."