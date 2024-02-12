India to start satellite-based toll collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, know what is it

The Indian government will soon start testing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based toll collection on the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. India’s Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed the plan in the upper house of the Indian Parliament while answering a query raised by an MP. He confirmed that a pilot project will be rolled out before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The minister said a consultant has already been hired by the government for guidance on implementing the GNSS-based technology.

How does the technology work?

The GNSS-based technology enables precise positioning for the vehicle, thus facilitating toll collection based on the distance travelled on the particular highway.

The technology allows seamless movement for vehicles without the need to stop at toll gates for payments. The GNSS-based regime is economical too, as it takes into account the total distance travelled on a highway, unlike the current Fastag-based toll collection system.

The minister also told the parliament that a remarkable 8.13 crore Fastags have been issued with a penetration rate of 98 per cent achieved since their rollout. The radio frequency identification-based Fastags were introduced in 2016 and mandated from January 2021.

Impact on travel

During 2018-19, the waiting period at toll plazas used to be a whopping 8 minutes. However, after the introduction of Fastags, it was reduced to just 47 seconds.

Watch: Spain: Farmers blockade highways with thousands of tractors × Now, the GNSS-based toll system is poised to further reduce this time. This will reduce traffic jams on toll plazas and contribute towards hassle-free movement.

Additionally, the travellers would also get rid of the constant worry of topping up their Fastag account. Through GNSS-based tolling, the toll fee will be deducted from one’s linked bank account through a secure electronic payment system.

Gadkari says the new system will start replacing Fastag-based toll systems within the next six months.

“The government is looking at new technologies including GPS-based toll systems to replace toll plazas in the country. We will bring new technology in the next six months,” Gadkari said.