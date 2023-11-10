India: Major national highways closed in Kashmir valley due to fresh snowfall

Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall over the higher reaches early today morning leading to the closure of major National Highways. The National Highway that connects Srinagar to Jammu has been closed after mudslides, and shooting stones in the Ramban area.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to mudslides and shooting stones near the Mehar area after heavy rainfall in the area. The Jammu and Kashmir Government is working to restore the traffic movement on the National Highway. The roads that connect Srinagar to Sonamarg, Srinagar to Razdan Pass, Srinagar to Pir Ki Gali, Srinagar to Zojila Pass and Srinagar to Sinthan Top have been closed for traffic.

''We had predicted snowfall in the Kashmir Valley, there was snowfall in the higher reaches. Around 6 inches of snow accumulated in these higher areas. The weather is still cloudy, and the weather will remain like this till tonight. The weather will Improve from November 11 to 18. The weather has affected the national highways. There is no major weather activity till 18th November, '' said a Met Official.

The snowfall occurred at tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Doodhpathri as well. A lot of tourists were taken by surprise in these areas after witnessing fresh snowfall in these areas. Srinagar city was lashed by major rainfall.