Delhi Pragati Maidan Tunnel needs 'major revamp' due to negligence in maintenance, delay in completion

The ₹777 crore ($93.6 million) Pragati Maidan Tunnel has been rendered beyond repair because of negligence, claims the report.

As per a The Hindu report citing a senior official of the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) the delay in its completion, paired with negligence in the maintenance, means that the tunnel now needs a "major revamp".

Pragati Maidan Tunnel

The tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as recently as June 2022.

However, not even two years in, "the tunnel at present is not safe for commuters. The condition is such that it cannot be repaired without a major revamp," the PWD official told the publication.

The 1.3 km long tunnel and the five underpasses linking it are part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project that aims to ease connectivity between central Delhi and Noida and Ghaziabad.

As per the report, during the last year, the tunnel has witnessed multiple closures due to waterlogging during floods last year. Another official said that the tunnel floods whenever the city receives moderate to high rainfall.

"While all underground tunnels develop minor leakages, this particular tunnel was not repaired by the maintaining authority despite multiple communications to the company in the past two months."

Show cause notice

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has reportedly also issued project contractor Larsen and Turbo (L&T) a show cause notice. In it, the authorities said that the company failed to complete the construction on time. They said that the project was expected to be completed by 2019, but was only inaugurated in 2022.

Asking L&T to deposit a "minimum token amount of ₹500 crore," PWD also instructed the company to initiate repair work besides rectifying its defective design.

Furthermore, it warned that the company that it was liable under civil as well as criminal laws for evading responsibility of repairing and maintaining a construction that was agreed upon to have a design life of 100 years or more.

As per the report citing an L&T spokesperson, the company has filed "a counter-claim of ₹500 crore" against the PWD.