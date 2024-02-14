India: Tight security on Delhi borders as farmers resume 'Chalo Dilli' march

The farmers from Punjab are determined to continue their "Chalo Dilli" march on the second day after they clashed with the police on the Punjab-Haryana border on Tuesday (Feb 13) and finally halted their stir for the night.

On Wednesday (Feb 14), the protesting farmers are again likely to attempt to cross the border.

In the wake of the protest, tight security arrangements have been made at the Tikri and Singhu Borders and the borders have been closed to prevent farmers from entering the national capital.

Concrete blocks, iron nails, walls of containers and multi-layer barricades have been placed at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders and security personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed in huge numbers. #WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals show the security arrangements at Tikri Border, in view of the farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/FJXyQtWbdY — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024 × In various places, metal and concrete barricades have been placed at various points as part of the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, RAF personnel, police personnel and Riot Control Vehicles have been deployed at the Singhu Border in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, DSP Anil Kumar said, "Currently, the atmosphere is peaceful. Traffic has been diverted. The movement of the pedestrians is normal."

The police officials are also carrying out security checks at the Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana, on the second day of the farmers' protest. #WATCH | Security checks underway at Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana on second day of farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/1xz1AkOlgL — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024 × Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, heavy traffic snarl at border

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police in the wake of the farmers' protest, alerting the commuters regarding restrictions on the movement of vehicles at different borders of the national capital. Traffic Advisory



In view of the ongoing farmers' protest at various borders of Delhi, traffic diversions will be in place.



Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Y2YtSuCWtv — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 13, 2024 × #WATCH | Delhi: Heavy traffic snarl seen at Ghazipur border this morning in view of the farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/CHYCMypeaS — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024 × In the protests held on Tuesday, many farmers suffered injuries and an alert was sounded by the Punjab government in the hospitals located in Sangrur, Patiala, Dera Bassi, Mansa and Bathinda.

Tear gas shells were dropped by the Haryana police using drones on the borders to disperse the protesting farmers and stop them from crossing the border.

Watch: Farmers protest India: Protesting farmers march to Delhi, what are their demands? The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been leading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to pressure the central government to fulfil their demands, which include a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.