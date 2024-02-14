This guy's a joke: England's Ollie Robinson on Jasprit Bumrah's nine-wicket haul in second Test

England bowler Ollie Robinson has termed India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as 'crazy good' for his exploits in the second Test in Vizag during the ongoing five-Test series. Bumrah was named player of the match in the Vizag Test, the second of the series, which India won by 106 runs. The bowler took six wickets in the first innings including a searing yorker to dismiss England's first Test hero Ollie Pope. He also took three wickets in the second innings to finish with nine wickets in the match.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been crazy good I must have said, 'This bloke's the best bowler in the world,' ten times in Vizag. The way he got Pope out, I was like, 'Oh my, this guy's a joke.' And then he got Foakes out with a slower ball and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, can this guy get any better?' You watch him and you think, 'Wow, he's good.' And then there's something else where you think, 'He's amazing, can he do anything more?'" Robinson wrote in his column for Wisden.

"And as a bowler – Jimmy and I were speaking about it and after the last game – to watch him ply his trade in India is really special because we're always striving to put on a performance like that in these conditions. He's really special to watch. Credit to Jasprit – he's extraordinary. He's definitely given me food for thought in the way that he bowls over here," he added.

The series, after the first two Tests, is tied at 1-1 with the third match set to begin on Thursday (Feb 15) in Rajkot.

