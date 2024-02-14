Iranian pipelines hit in act of ‘terrorism and sabotage’, gas supply disrupted

Iranian state media reported that two explosions struck gas pipelines early Wednesday (Feb 14), claiming it to be an act of "terrorism and sabotage".

This comes amid escalating tensions in the West Asian region amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war which started after October 7 attack by the Palestinian militants.

National Iranian Gas Company manager Saeed Aghli told the energy ministry's official Shana news agency: "This act of terrorism and sabotage was carried out in two locations at around 1:00 am."

Aghli said that the pipelines were hit in the cities of Borujen in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Safashahr in the southern province of Fars.

The pipeline is roughly 790-mile and it begins in Asaluyeh, which is a hub for Iran's offshore South Pars gas field.

As per the state media, the sabotage had disrupted gas supplies in at least three provinces, North Khorasan in the northeast, Lorestan in the west and Zanjan in the northwest.

According to the official, no casualties or fires were reported after the alleged explosions. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

While speaking to state TV, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji, said, "The goal that the enemies were pursuing was to cut the gas in the major provinces of the country and it did not happen."

He compared the attack to a series of mysterious and unclaimed assaults on gas pipelines in 2011 — including around the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Tehran marked the 45th anniversary of the revolution on Sunday.

Owji added, "Except for the number of villages that were near the gas transmission lines, no province suffered a cut."

