Top 10 world news: PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in UAE; latest on India's farmers' protests; and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 13) addressed the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirate (UAE), during the 'Ahlan Modi' event and said that the goal of every Indian is to make the nation developed by 2047.

The Delhi Police sealed the Tikri border on Tuesday following the clashes between Haryana Police and farmers at the Shambhu (Haryana-Punjab) border.

The United States Senate, on Tuesday (Feb 13), voted to pass a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.



Russia has placed Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania’s culture minister and other officials from Baltic nations on its “wanted” list on Tuesday (Feb 13) for their alleged involvement in the destruction of Soviet-era monuments.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stated on Tuesday that he will not run for prime minister, acknowledging that his party lacks the authority to form the government at the federal level.

Russia on Tuesday (Feb 13) warned the West that its response would be “very tough” if its assets were seized by Europe and the United States.

Farmers marching towards India’s national capital are planning to stage months-long protests and are likely to sit through the upcoming general elections, several media reports show.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, rejected European concerns on Tuesday regarding "Russian propaganda," claiming that everything that disagreed with the dominant narrative was now being labelled as such by the West.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has denied his involvement in the release of eight Indian Navy veterans by Qatar.