India aims to become developed by 2047: PM Modi tells diaspora in Abu Dhabi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 13) addressed the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during the 'Ahlan Modi' event. He said that the goal of every Indian is to make the nation developed by 2047.

During his address, he hailed recent achievements by India. He said: "Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country made the record of launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India."

He called the people his "family members" and told them that he brought the fragrance of the soil where they were born and brought the message of 140 crore people. "The message is that Bharat is proud of you," he said.

PM Modi told the audience that they created a new history as they went there from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. Hailing the India-UAE ties, the Indian prime minister said that everyone's heart is connected and at that "historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship".

He said that it was his seventh visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. He highlighted the strong bond by pointing out that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed came to receive him at the airport during the ongoing visit, similar to 2015. PM Modi said that this "makes him special".

The Indian PM also said that he feels "fortunate" that the UAE has awarded him with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. He said, "This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you."

PM Modi said, "Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together."

"Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner. Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business," he added.

He said, "Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world."