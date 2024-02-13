PM Modi launches rooftop solar scheme 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' to provide free electricity

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 13) launched a million-dollar project of rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity to consumers across the nation.

The central government is aiming to provide 300 units of free electricity per month to the beneficiaries of the scheme by investing worth ₹75,000 crores ($9.02 billion).

The scheme was announced by the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she presented the interim budget on February 1.

PM Modi said, "In order to further sustainable development and people's well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana."

"This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," he added.

"From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people's bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience," Modi said in a post on X.

The Indian prime minister further said that local bodies, such as panchayats, will be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions in order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots level.

"Let's boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at -- pmsuryaghar.gov.in," PM Modi said.

The government expects that the benefits from the scheme help savings of up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity. The government is also selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.