Top 10 world news: Pfizer to allow generic Covid pill manufacture, more

Pharma giant Pfizer has struck an agreement with a UN-backed group that will pave way for generic manufacture of Covid pills in 95 countries. In other news, Ugandan capital Kampala was rocked by 3 suicide bomb blasts. The country is known to be a bulwark against Islamic extremism in Africa. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

Pfizer to allow other companies to manufacture Covid pill in 95 countries



Pfizer has struck a licensing agreement with a UN-backed group which will allow drug manufacturers in 95 countries to make their versions of Pfizer's Covid pill. Pfizer will also waive royalities on sale in low-income countries.

Blasts in Uganda: Suicide bombers target capital Kampala, IS links suspected



The blasts have claimed at least three lives and have injured dozens. The death toll is feared to increase. Uganda is seen as bulwark against Islamic terrorism in Africa.

Armenia reports deaths in Azerbaijan border clashes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father accused of inappropriately touching women



The incident took place at the party's annual conference in 2003 when they were both parliamentary candidates ahead of an election.

Libyan election authority rejects Gaddafi scion's candidacy for president: Report



Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of late Libyan dictatopr Muammar Gaddafi filed nomination on Sunday. The elections are due next month.

Germany's energy regulator suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 project



To obtain an operating license, Nord Stream 2 now requires a Swiss-based consortium to fulfill further prerequisites.

Polish forces use tear gas, water cannons on migrants at border



Use of tear gas has been confirmed by Polish foreign ministry. The migrants on the Belarusian side of the border could be seen throwing stones at Polish forces.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? Real identity of bitcoin creator could be unveiled at Florida trial, says report



The lawsuit filed by late David Kleiman's family claims him to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person who developed bitcoin.

Close shave? Two-year-old safe after playing with alligator in US



A two-year-old kid was found playing with an alligator near a creek outside the Cantina restaurant in Jacksonville. The father, Joe Brenner, immediately took the child away from the drain after noticing that the animal he was playing with was an alligator. The animal, who was stuck in the drain, was trying to come out.

Scientists develop unique optical fibre to record world's fastest internet speed



Approximately 7.6 million times faster than the average internet speed in the houses of the United States, the engineers were able to achieve a record-breaking speed of 319 terabits



