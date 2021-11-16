Close shave? Two-year-old safe after playing with alligator in US   

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old kid was found playing with an alligator near a creek outside the Cantina restaurant in Jacksonville.

The father, Joe Brenner, immediately took the child away from the drain after noticing that the animal he was playing with was an alligator. The animal, who was stuck in the drain, was trying to come out.

It was sheer luck that the child escaped unhurt.

Earlier, the child had witnessed an animal in the drain and believed that it was a tortoise.

The father was in a state of shock at the time of the incident but it seems that his timely action saved an untoward incident.

The father got to know that the animal was an alligator when he went to check on his son, who was playing near the drain.

Later, the Animal Rescue team was informed about the animal, who rescued it. The authorities are now looking to understand how the alligator reached the drain in the city.

In a similar incident, which happened in Yorkshire, England recently, a woman saw a four-feet-long crocodile roaming outside her house.

