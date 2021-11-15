Now, three snow leopards fall prey to Covid at children’s zoo in US

After causing a havoc among human populations, COVID-19 seems to have also started to take its toll on the animals too.

At the Lincoln children’s zoo in Nebraska, three snow leopards have died of Covid complications.

In a recent Facebook post, the zoo made the announcement. It said that three leopards, named as Ranney, Everest, and Makalu, died.

The zoo described the development as “truly heartbreaking”.

“Ranney, Everest and Makalu were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo. This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together,” the statement said.

The zoo had started treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month. The tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a recovery, the zoo said.

The zoo is open to the public and continues to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.

In the US, zoos, including the St Louis zoo and the Denver zoo, have been battling Covid outbreaks among animals.

