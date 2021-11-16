500 people feel sting as rare storm brings scorpions’ flood in Egypt

Storms generally bring in heavy rains, but this time, it also resulted in a flood of scorpions in Egypt.

Over the weekend, the city of Aswan, which is located along the Nile River in the country, experienced a heavy rainstorm. It only lasted for an hour but brought a flurry of water and scorpions, a media report said.

#Egypt🇪🇬 : Health official in Aswan has told #BBC that the heavy thunder & hail storm there washed scorpions into the streets & people’s homes - causing 400 people to be stung - in the rains scorpions seek refuge anywhere they can.

Over 500 people were stung by scorpions forcing a huge rush at hospitals for anti-venom injections. Not just this, more than 100 homes were damaged.

During the flooding, three people also died from electrocution after a wire collapsed. But there were no casualties due to the scorpion attacks.

In Aswan, scorpions are common during the summer when it's warm. The number of stings reported over the weekend was huge. Usually, dozens of stings are reported each year.

All the victims were discharged from the hospital after being given the anti-venom injection, the report said.

