Libyan election authority rejects Gaddafi scion's candidacy for president: Report

(File photo) Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. He he once played a major role in shaping policy before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that destroyed his family's regime. Photograph:( Reuters )
Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of late Libyan dictatopr Muammar Gaddafi filed nomination on Sunday. The elections are due next month
Libya's election authority has rejected Muammar Gaddafi's son's candidacy to run for president, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of the late dictator filed candidacy papers on Sunday. This was his first prominent public appearance in nearly a decade.
While his name is one of the best known in Libya, and though he once played a major role in shaping policy before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that destroyed his family's regime, he has barely been seen for a decade.
The only public sight of him that his fellow Libyans have had since he was captured during the fighting in 2011 was when he appeared via videolink before a Tripoli court that sentenced him to death for war crimes.
Meanwhile, eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar announced his candidacy to run for president. He made his decision public in a televised speech on Tuesday.
Elections in Libya are due next month
The election is meant as a milestone in the political process to knit Libya back together after a decade of chaos that spiralled out of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
However, with no clear agreement on the legal basis for the election, major factions may reject the vote.
(With inputs from agencies)