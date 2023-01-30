Top 10 world news: Peshawar mosque blast kills at least 47, Russia shells Kherson all day, & more
Here are the top 10 news from across the world.
In the latest, at least 47 people have been killed and over 100 were injured after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area. Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter, AP reported. On the Russia-Ukraine front, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the relentless strikes on Kherson which damaged a hospital and residential buildings. In other news, China's Sichuan region has now allowed unmarried people to have children in an effort to boost falling birth rates.
The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack at a mosque in a northwestern Peshawar city on Monday that left at least 46 dead and more than 150 injured, mostly policemen.
The latest round of Russian shelling has left four dead in Ukraine. As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday three people were killed by the shelling in the southern city of Kherson, while the Kharkiv regional governor reported the death of one person due to another strike.
Sweden's NATO membership bid, which a couple of months ago seemed slightly possible has now gone completely haywire. Condemning Sweden's refusal to extradite people allegedly tied to Kurdish militant groups, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that Ankara may agree to Finland joining Nato, but will not agree to Sweden's membership of the bloc. "If you absolutely want to join Nato, you will return these terrorists to us," said Erdogan in his bold remarks.
A US general allegedly told Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, that the British Army is no longer regarded as one of the world's top-tier combat forces, according to a Sky News report. Defence sources also said that the unnamed general allegedly warned the Defence Secretary, and sources also claim that he said the UK Armed Forces is "a service unable to protect the UK and its allies."
In Sichuan, a province in southwest China, unmarried people are now legally allowed to have children and enjoy perks that were earlier exclusively available to married couples, according to health officials, as Beijing continues to unveil initiatives to boost its declining birth rate. Sichuan is China's fifth-most populous province. It ranks eighth in terms of the percentage of its population that is over 60, or more than 21 per cent in China, according to a Reuters report.
Kremlin on Monday (January 30) dismissed former British prime minister Boris Johnson's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to harm him with a missile during a phone call before Russia launched the "special military operation" into Ukraine. Kremlin denied the accusations, terming Johnson a liar.
Rio Tinto, the mining giant issued an apology on Monday (January 30) after a tiny radioactive capsule got lost, which caused panic and sparked a radiation alert across parts of the state of Western Australia. The loss of the device is believed to have taken place up to two weeks ago.
As per the China CDC, infections during the Lunar New Year holidays saw no significant rebound. In a report dated last week, officials also reported that the cases as well as the deaths were "trending downwards".
Out of favour India opener, Murali Vijay on Monday, January 30th announced his retirement from international cricket. He informed everyone about his decision via social media where he penned down a 'thank you' note for all those who were part of his journey. Vijay was a key member of MS Dhoni’s Test side during his early days as an India captain. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vijay used to play for Chennai Super Kings, with whom he won two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 in addition to winning the Champions League in 2010. As an Indian player, Vijay played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and just nine T20Is.
A 19-year-old student from Russia’s Arkhangelsk region may face a total of ten years in prison, if convicted, for supposedly discrediting Moscow’s army and justifying terrorism. Furthermore, the teenager has also been placed on Russia’s terror list which puts her on par with ISIS, al Qaeda and the Taliban. This comes after she was charged over social media posts which were allegedly critical of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A man was saved by Georgia police from an overturned patrol car just before it was hit by an approaching train. During a traffic stop, the man stole a police car, setting off a high-speed chase with the authorities. The suspect, 29-year-old Mickal Parker, jumped behind the wheel of the police car and drove away as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta.