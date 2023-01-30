Watch: Georgia man crashes stolen police car on train tracks, officers rescue him

A man was saved by Georgia police from an overturned patrol car just before it was hit by an approaching train. During a traffic stop, the man stole a police car, setting off a high-speed chase with the authorities. The suspect, 29-year-old Mickal Parker, jumped behind the wheel of the police car and drove away as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Later, he lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped over into the train tracks.

"They just immediately went into rescue mode where they got to get this guy out of the car and away from that train," Atlanta Sgt. John Chaffee told FOX5 Atlanta.

Video courtesy: FOX 5 Atlanta

Police released aerial and bodycam video of officers working with the Georgia State Patrol to pull the suspect from the vehicle just seconds before the train struck the patrol car.

Atlanta police lauded the officers involved in saving the suspect’s life and said that the incident shows that "no traffic stop is routine."

"We are proud of the efforts of the units on the ground as well as in the air, as they all worked to safely conclude an incident that could have ended in death or seriously bodily harm," the department said.

The driver was accused of theft by taking, evading arrest, driving recklessly, disrupting traffic, and causing damage to public property, according to the Atlanta Police Department.