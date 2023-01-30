Russia's latest 'atrocious' attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv kills four, including two nurses

The latest round of Russian shelling has left four dead in Ukraine. As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday three people were killed by the shelling in the southern city of Kherson, while the Kharkiv regional governor reported the death of one person due to another strike.

In his daily evening address, Zelensky said, "Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day."

The shelling which struck a Kharkiv hospital as per him left "two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital". As per the regional administration, the dead include two men and one woman.

He added that "as of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead."

Kharkiv regional administration as per Reuters in a post on the app Telegram wrote that the "enemy shelling" resulted in the damage of a number of civil infrastructure objects including "the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank, and residential buildings."

In Eastern Kharkiv, the strikes hit "a four-storey residential building". As per Oleh Synehubov, governor of Ukraine's second-largest city's regional military administration, "three victims received minor injuries. Unfortunately, an elderly woman died ... The building was partially destroyed."

Yet another strike in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, where, as per AFP fighting has intensified recently, Moscow-appointed officials said that Kyiv's attacks have struck a railway bridge, "killing people".

As per Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed head of the region, an attack from a Ukrainian HIMARS multiple rocket launcher was aimed at a railway bridge across the Molochnaya river.

The bridge is just north of Russia controlled city of Melitopol and was undergoing repairs. Balitsky said, "four people from the railways brigade were killed, five were injured."

