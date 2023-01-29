Ukrainian forces 'repel attacks' near Blahodatne, Russia's Wagner claims control

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate with fighting raging in the Donetsk region. In the latest development, Ukraine claimed that it has repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village. In its daily morning report, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces mentioned Saturday's fighting, stating that its forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

The official said that the "units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ... Blahodatne ... in the Donetsk region".

Posting the update on the Telegram messaging app, the Wagner Group on Saturday claimed that its units had taken control of Blahodatne. The group has been designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organisation.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said as quoted by his press service: "Units of Wagner PMC have taken Blahodatne. Blahodatne is under our control."

The situation has been escalating in the Donetsk region. The area around the town of Bakhmut has seen heavy fighting in the past few weeks.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE