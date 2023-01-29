Donald Trump says Joe Biden 'brought us to the brink of World War III'

Former United States president Donald Trump said on Saturday (January 28) that Joe Biden, the current president, has brought us to the brink of World War III.

Trump started his campaign trail for the first time since announcing his bid for the presidential election in 2024. The former president visited two early-voting states. He also denied the criticism that his run was off to a slow start.

Trump spoke firstly at New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem. He then headed to Columbia, South Carolina, where he made an appearance alongside his leadership team in the state.

ALSO READ | China to resume issuing visas for Japanese citizens, no decision on South Koreans yet

While weighing in on the one Russia-Ukraine war and its massive impact globally, Trump said: "Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III."

"We are at the brink of World War III, just in case anybody doesn't know it. As president, I will bring back peace through strength," he added. He claimed that he would have a "peace deal" within 24 hours.

WATCH | Tyre Nichols death | Memphis: Scorpion police unit disbanded, victim's family welcomes decision

While speaking to a smaller crowd during the annual meeting in Salem, Trump said that he was motivated to win as he embarks on his third White House bid. He said, "I'm more angry now and I'm more committed now than I ever was."

At an event in the Statehouse in Columbia, Trump said, "This campaign will be about the future. This campaign will be about issues."

He said that Biden has put America on the fast track to ruin and destruction and we will ensure that he does not receive four more years.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE