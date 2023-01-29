Kyiv in talks with Western allies for long-range missiles, fighter jets: Ukrainian official

In a recent interview, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Kyiv and its Western allies are in the midst of negotiating for long-range missiles and fighter jets to push back against Russian forces amid its ongoing conflict with Moscow. The top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday also spoke about how their Western allies have been “conservative” about arms deliveries as they fear changes in the “international architecture,” reported the Associated Press.

“To drastically reduce the Russian army’s key weapon - the artillery they use today on the front lines - we need missiles that will destroy their depots”, said Podolyak to the country’s Freedom channel, as per Reuters. This comes after Washington and Berlin along with several other European countries announced that they would send their advanced battle tanks, German-made Leopard 2 tanks and US-made M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

In reference to Russia’s weapons depots, the Ukrainian top aide claimed that there were more than 100 artillery warehouses in the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula. “We need to work with this. We must show (our partners) the real picture of this war”, said the Ukrainian official, without mentioning any particular countries.

He added, “We must speak reasonably and tell them, for example, ‘This and this will reduce fatalities, this will reduce the burden on infrastructure. This will reduce security threats to the European continent, this will keep the war localised,’”. In line with this and without giving any specific details, Podolyak said, “Therefore, firstly, negotiations are already under way. Secondly, negotiations are proceeding at an accelerated pace.”

In his evening video address, Zelensky said, “Ukraine needs long-range missiles...to deprive the occupier of the opportunity to place its missile launchers somewhere far from the front line and destroy Ukrainian cities”, reported Reuters. The Ukrainian president also said that the country needs US-made ATACMS missiles which have a range of 297 km, however, Washington has so far declined to provide the weapon.

“Ukraine is only at the stage of negotiations regarding aircraft. Aircraft models and their number are currently being determined”, said Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat, as per Reuters in clarification of his previous remarks which said had been misinterpreted. He also reportedly said that F-16s might be the best option as a multi-role fighter to replace Kyiv’s ageing Soviet-era warplanes.

Notably, the recent announcement about sending tanks to Ukraine made by the West not only garnered warnings and criticism from the Kremlin and North Korea but also from European Union member Hungary. On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that while providing weapons and money to assist Ukraine they have “drifted” into becoming active participants in the ongoing conflict, as per AP. Orban has also previously refused to send weapons to its neighbouring Kyiv.

Following his remarks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it would summon Hungary’s ambassador over their PM’s remarks. “Such statements are completely unacceptable. Budapest continues on its course to deliberately destroy Ukrainian-Hungarian relations”, said the ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Deputy White House National Security Adviser, Jon Finer on Thursday said that Washington will “very carefully” consider and discuss the idea of sending jets to Kyiv with Ukraine and its allies. On the other hand, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, last week in an interview said that the country has “ruled out” the idea of sending jets to Ukraine as they are “much more complex systems” compared to tanks and the decision would lead the country to “venture into dimensions that I would currently warn against”, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





