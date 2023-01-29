Ukraine slaps sanctions on Russian, Belarusian companies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the imposition of sanctions on 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals in a bid to block connections between Moscow, Minsk and his country.

“Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on Saturday.

Among those who have been slapped with sanctions include Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing, both dealing with transport leasing.

Since the invasion last year, Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms.

North Korea denies

On Sunday, North Korea denied supplying arms to Moscow after the US accused it of providing rockets and missiles to Russia’s mercenary group Wagner, which has been designated as a transnational criminal organisation by Washington.

The White House citing US intelligence photographs said it had ample evidence suggesting that Russian rail cars entered North Korea to pick up infantry rockets and missiles.

The move prompted strong reactions from Pyongyang with a senior North Korean official warning that the US would face a “really undesirable result” if it persists in spreading the “self-made rumour”.

“Trying to tarnish the image of [North Korea] by fabricating a non-existent thing is a grave provocation that can never be allowed and that cannot but trigger its reaction,” said Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the department of US affairs.

He also called it “a foolish attempt to justify its offer of weapons to Ukraine”.

Apart from China, Russia is one of North Korea’s few international friends and has previously come to the regime’s aid.

(With inputs from agencies)