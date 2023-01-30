Peshawar mosque blast: TTP bomber claims responsibility, calls it act of revenge; toll rises to 47

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack at a mosque in a northwestern Peshawar city on Monday that left at least 47 dead and more than 150 injured, mostly policemen.

A brother of the slain commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Umar Khalid Khurasani has taken responsibility for the attack terming it as a revenge for his brother who was killed August last year in Afghanistan.

The Monday attack is by far the biggest one carried out by the TTP whose main targets have been security personnel and their installations.

The attack happened during the afternoon prayers. The bomber entered the highly secured mosque inside police lines where four layers of security were in place to enter the mosque. The police acknowledged that is was a case of security lapse

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan told Dawn newspaper that a number of security personnel are still stuck under the rubble and rescuers are trying to save them.

He said that between 300 to 400 police officials were present in the area at the time of the blast. "It is apparent that a security lapse occurred," he told the media.

High alert sounded in Islamabad after Peshawar blast, snipers deployed at sensitive installations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deplored the attack, saying the bombers "have nothing to do with Islam.

“Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan,” he said.

He assured that the sacrifices of the blast victims will not go in vain. “The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism."

He also said that a comprehensive strategy will be adopted to counter the deteriorating law and order situation in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government will help provinces in increasing their anti-terrorism capacity.

(With inputs from agencies)