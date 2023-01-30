ugc_banner

Pakistan: Blast at mosque near Peshawar's police lines kills 28, injures 150

Peshawar, PakistanEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jan 30, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Reports on social media sites talk of casualties. As per one source, around 10 people may have been killed. However, an official figure is yet to be announced. Photograph:(Twitter)

Media reports are still unclear whether the explosion happened inside the place of worship or outside. However, as per inputs from WION's Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick, the blast happened inside the Mosque. It reportedly happened just after Zuhr Prayers and due to the explosion, one "side of the mosque has collapsed"

In Pakistan's Peshawar, a blast at a mosque located near Police Lines has reportedly killed more than 20 people.

Talking to WION, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud shared the latest tally, reportedly 28 people have been killed while at least another 150 were injured.

Media reports are still unclear whether the explosion happened inside the place of worship or outside. However, as per inputs from WION's Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick, the blast happened inside the Mosque. It reportedly happened just after Zuhr Prayers and due to the explosion, one "side of the mosque has collapsed."

Security officials say that the suicide attacker was in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. According to a Geo News report, 13 of the injured are in critical condition.

The area of the attack has been completely sealed and only ambulances are being allowed to enter the locality.

Muhammad Azam Khan, the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a directive to implement emergency in major hospitals of Peshawar.

Former PM Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the attack and said, "Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism."

