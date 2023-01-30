China says Covid cases and deaths 'trending downwards'

In its latest weekly update, the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the nation's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end.

As per the China CDC, infections during the Lunar New Year holidays saw no significant rebound. In a report dated last week, officials also reported that the cases as well as the deaths were "trending downwards".

Watch | Travel boosts in China after years of curbs

Japan, however, said it will continue to monitor the situation in China.

Reuters reports that talking to the press, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said his country will deal "flexibly" with border control measures.

This comes just a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan announced that it will resume issuing visas for Japanese citizens travelling to China.

Also read | Daily Covid deaths in China down by nearly 80%, say authorities

The nation had previously toughened its Covid border rules for travellers from China and had stopped issuing general visas to Japanese travelling to the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE