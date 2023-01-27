Covid wave past its peak, deaths declining rapidly, claims China

The health authorities of China said that the peak of the Covid wave has passed and that there has been a rapid decline in deaths and severe cases in hospitals, however, experts are still wary of official data shared by the government.

China’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) stated that there was a peak in the number of patients suffering from Covid-19 in January's first week, however, the cases declined rapidly by more than 70%. According to the data, the number of deaths also peaked at its highest level that week.

Director of the centre for global health at Oregon University Prof Chi Chun-huei said that the authorities have incentivised via rewards and punishments to under-report figures of patients infected with coronavirus, during the zero-Covid policy.

He added that after the policy was removed, the authorities were incentivised to exaggerate under-report deaths and infection rates.

“Most international experts know this very well – China’s statistics are very unreliable,” he stated.

In recent months, China has been swept by Covid cases which escalated rapidly after the zero-Covid policy was suddenly removed by the government in early December 2022. A senior health official had last week stated that 80% of people were infected by Covid-19 in this wave.

As per the data, on January 5 128,000 critically ill patients of Covid-19 were admitted to Chinese hospitals, which was the highest number reported in this wave.

During the new year, a peak in the number of patients admitted to hospitals was reported with around 10,000 new critically ill cases being reported every day from December 27 to January 3.

According to the report, by January 23, the total number of patients who were critically ill had declined by 72% to about 36,000.

