Top 10 world news: Pakistan SC order, Google app ban, and more

Setback for Imran: Pak SC orders no-confidence motion by Saturday morning

With all five judges voting 5-0 against it, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has overturned the deputy speaker's decision to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran and the president's subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly on the PM's suggestion.

FBI disrupts Russian hackers, takes away control of routers & other appliances

United States officials announced on Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken control of thousands of firewall appliances and routers away from Russian military hackers by hijacking the technology that they were using in order to operate the devices.

Muslim prayer app, others banned by Google after finding data-harvesting code

Popular Muslim prayer apps, with more than 10 million downloads, are among other applications that have been banned by Google, a popular tech site Gizmodo reported. The report also mentioned that among other apps, there was a barcode scanner and a clock app also.

For first time, Pablo Picasso’s portrait of muse and lover 'Femme nue couchée’ to go under hammer

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the depiction of muse and lover by Pablo Picasso as a multi-limbed sea creature will go under the hammer.

Sea lions enter salmon farm, refuse to leave even weeks after gorging on fish in Canada

In western Canada, dozens of sea lions, who had entered an industrial salmon farm, seem to be refusing to leave even after gorging on fish for weeks.

Meta planning 'Zuck Bucks' digital currency as crypto dream fails

Meta is reportedly planning to launch a digital currency called `Zuck Bucks` -- named after its Founder Mark Zuckerberg -- and virtual tokens, coins and other financial services, after its pet cryptocurrency project failed to take off.

Yemen's president steps aside amid efforts to end war

Yemen's exiled president stepped aside and transferred his powers to a presidential council on Thursday, as international and regional efforts to end the country's long-running civil war gained momentum with a two-month truce.

COVID-19: Shanghai social media unpicks China's Covid lockdown story

Videos of a pet dog killed in the name of Covid controls, expletive-strewn songs aimed at Communist authorities and scuffles with hazmat-suited officials –- seething, locked-down Shanghai residents are pouring scorn on China's hardline virus measures via social media.

Covid infection raises risk of developing fatal blood clot in lung by 33-fold, says study

A 33-fold spike has been witnessed in the occurrence of a blood clot in the lung, which can be fatal, in 30 days after getting infected with coronavirus, found a new study.

A new beginning? First private astronauts’ mission to ISS set for launch on April 8

Axiom Mission 1, which is also being dubbed as the first private astronauts’ crew heading towards International Space Station (ISS), will launch on Friday (April 8), a Space.com report said.