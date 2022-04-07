Muslim prayer app, others banned by Google after finding spyware linked to US national security contractor

Popular Muslim prayer apps, with more than 10 million downloads, are among other applications that have been banned by Google, a popular tech site Gizmodo reported. The report also mentioned that among other apps, there was a barcode scanner and a clock app also.

As per the report, Google has banned over a dozen apps from Play Store after it found that they included a line of code that was secretly harvesting user data.

The secret code was apparently engineered by a company linked to a United States defence contractor and they paid money to the software developers to incorporate the code into their apps. The code was siphoning off personal data phone numbers, contacts, etc from the devices.

ALSO READ | It wasn't April Fool's joke. Twitter is serious about the hotly debated edit button

Gizmodo noted that The Wall Street Journal originally published a report on the invasive code, which was discovered by researchers Serge Egelman and Joel Reardon.

The researchers have co-founded AppCensus, an organisation that basically looks after auditing mobile apps for user privacy and security. They noted their findings in a blog post, in which they revealed the full list of apps that were banned.

WSJ noted citing Reardon that the apps weren't removed from the Play store until March 25, though they had contacted Google with their findings in October 2021.

Google stated in response: "All apps on Google Play must comply with our policies, regardless of the developer. When we determine an app violates these policies, we take appropriate action."

ALSO READ | With $2.9bn Twitter stake, Musk now owns 4 times more shares than founder Dorsey, stock soars 21%

The researchers have stated that a company registered in Panama called Measurement Systems might be behind all this. In their report, the researchers have clearly mentionedn that Measurement Systems was actually registered by a company called Vostrom Holdings.

The company is said to be a firm based in Virginia. It apparently has ties with the national defence industry. WSJ has noted that Vostrom contracts with the US federal government through a subsidiary firm called Packet Forensics.

Watch this report: