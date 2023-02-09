Top 10 world news: Turkey earthquake updates, Church of England to bless same-sex couples, and more

In a big development, the Church of England's governing body on Thursday (February 9) endorsed plans to let priests offer blessings to same-sex couples. In other news, following Turkey's deadly earthquake, Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing wen and Vice president William Lai will donate a month's salary for the relief efforts. Finally, Russia on Thursday (February 9) responded to the claims made by the international prosecutors that there were "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, which killed all on board.

A car parking space in Southern Turkey has become a makeshift morgue, revealing the heart-wrenching realities of earthquake-hit Turkey. A report by AFP cited Rania Zaboubi, a Syrian refugee, seen scouring the body bags laid out in the car parking of a hospital in search of her uncle who went missing after Monday's series of earthquakes.

The Church's General Synod -- comprising hundreds of elected members, which meets two or three times a year -- backed the proposals by a wide margin following an eight-hour debate across two days.

The office said, "Hope to do their part to help Turkey rebuild its homeland as soon as possible."

The salary contribution will add to the existing aid that has been sent already by the island nation. According to estimates, President Tsai-Ing wen earns about T$400,000 ($13,330) monthly.

A Singapore-based hair removal chain, 'Ministry of Wax', became a focal hot topic on Chinese social media after its advertisement implied that women who do not remove their body hair are like Orangutans. The advertisements featured photos of hairy orangutans against attractive human models. As the advertisement surfaced on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin, it immediately stoked people to call out, what they said, was an act of misogyny by the company.

Dismissing the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia "could not accept" the results of the probe that the nation was involved. Peskov also said that the investigators had not publicly presented evidence to support their claims.

A former UK parliamentarian with an autistic health condition has been jailed for four years for making untrue and fraudulent claims of expenses of about £52,000 ($63,354) to fund an extensive drug addiction to cocaine when he was still in office. The Labour Party leader Jared O'Mara, who previously represented Sheffield Hallam, about 166 miles northwest of London, was on trial at Leeds Crown Court for submitting "dishonest" invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority. O'Mara was a Labour MP from Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019.

SpaceX has curbed Ukraine's use of Starlink internet devices for controlling drones in the region during the country's war with Russia. The space company's president said on Wednesday that steps have been taken to prevent Ukrainian forces from using the satellite internet service for controlling drones as they don't want it to be used for "offensive purposes".

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua on Thursday and claimed lives of four people besides damaging many buildings, the country's disaster agency said. Agency's head Asep Khalid in a statement said that the victims were at a cafe when the quake hit, causing the building to collapse, Reuters reported.

