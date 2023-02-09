Russia responds to claims that Vladimir Putin was involved in MH17 downing

Russia on Thursday (February 9) responded to the claims made by the international prosecutors that there were "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, which killed all onboard.

Dismissing the allegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia "could not accept" the results of the probe the nation was involved in the process. Peskov also said that the investigators had not publicly presented evidence to support their claims.

A total of 298 passengers and crew members were killed when MH17 was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The incident took place at a time when the Russian-backed separatists were fighting Ukrainian forces to have control over the eastern Donbas region.

To conclude the report, the prosecutors cited intercepted phone calls. However, they noted that there wasn't conclusive evidence that would link the direct involvement of Putin or other Russian officials. Hence, they couldn't pursue a criminal conviction and had to halt their probe.

Earlier also Russia denied any direct or indirect involvement, now Peskov on Thursday dismissed the evidence which had been presented by investigators.

Peskov told reporters: "We know that a recording of a supposed phone call was published ... in which not a single word is said about weapons. Even assuming that this conversation is real ... there is not one word about weapons. Nobody has published anything else, so it's impossible to say anything."

Peskov was asked specifically about the claim that Putin approved the delivery of BUK missile systems. He replied, "Russia did not take part in this investigation, so we cannot accept these results - especially since no basis for these statements has been made public."

