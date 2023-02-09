SpaceX prevents Ukraine from using Starlink internet for controlling drones

SpaceX has curbed Ukraine's use of Starlink internet devices for controlling drones in the region during the country's war with Russia. The space company's president said on Wednesday that steps have been taken to prevent Ukrainian forces from using the satellite internet service for controlling drones as they don't want it to be used for "offensive purposes".

After Russia launched the invasion last year in February, SpaceX provided Ukraine with thousands of Starlink dishes. These devices help people to link with satellites and stay connected to the internet.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service has provided the Ukrainian military with broadband communications during the ongoing war. However, reports emerged that the military had used the Starlink service to control drones.

Meanwhile, Gwynne Shotwell, who is SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, said during a conference in Washington, DC that it was "never never meant to be weaponised".

Shotwell said, "However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement."

During the Russia-Ukraine war so far, Kyiv used unmanned aircraft effectively. As reported, they used drones for spotting enemy positions, targeting long-range fires and dropping bombs.

Shotwell said that "there are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that. There are things that we can do, and have done." Shotwell said that the use of Starlink with drones went beyond the scope of an agreement SpaceX has with the Ukrainian government.

WATCH | UK promises to train Ukrainian pilots, Zelensky makes 'wings for freedom' plea

She added that the contract was intended for humanitarian purposes such as providing broadband internet to hospitals, banks and families affected by Russia's invasion.

She said, "We know the military is using them for comms, and that's ok. But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes."

'Choose between Ukraine and Russia'

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said that SpaceX should choose between Ukraine and Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, who is a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, criticised the decision on Twitter.

Podolyak wrote, "A year of Ukrainian resistance & companies have to decide: Either they are on the side of Ukraine & the right to freedom, and don’t seek ways to do harm. Or they are on Russia's side & its 'right' to kill & seize territories."

"SpaceX (Starlink) & Mrs. Shotwell should choose a specific option," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE