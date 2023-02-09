Chinese lambast hair removal ad campaign that compared women with orangatuns

A Singapore-based hair removal chain, 'Ministry of Wax', became a focal hot topic on Chinese social media after its advertisement implied that women who do not remove their body hair are like Orangutans. The advertisements featured photos of hairy orangutans against attractive human models. As the advertisement surfaced on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and Douyin, it immediately stoked people to call out, what they said, was an act of misogyny by the company.

What does the advertisement show?

In one advertisement, a disinterested Orangutan stands beside a door, while a hairless woman poses confidently on the other side while sporting a dress identical to the Orangutan. In another, an Orangutan cannonballed into a lake along with two bikini-clad models, which the Chinese social media users said, highlighted the stark contrast between the two in a manner favourable to the models.

"I have already reported the business as inappropriate," one social media user commented. "By portraying unshaven women as orangutans, this company is belittling and objectifying women for business and causing body anxiety (amongst women)."

ALSO READ | French campaign shows fatherhood, masculinity as factors affecting road safety

An employee from Strip Shanghai confirmed that the posters were supplied from the company’s headquarters in Singapore, reported South Morning China Post.

"The Orangutan represents a person with more body hair," an anonymous employee from Strip Shanghai told Xinhao Caijing.

"If you don’t undergo hair removal, you will look like an Orangutan. After hair removal, you become more beautiful," the employee added.

Massive backlash on Chinese social media platforms

Weibo users expressed displeasure over the portrayal of women in the ads.

"Advertisements for shops with female clientele but cause women discomfort…[hope they] go out of business as soon as possible," said a user, according to Today Online portal.

In an official statement, the brand in question called the backlash towards the ads a "misinterpretation of the brand’s campaign visual".

"Some netizens may have drawn some wrong conclusions from our use of the image of an orangutan. Our mascot was inspired by the beloved tourism icon of Singapore and has been present since the brand started 20 years ago," said the company in an official statement.

Ah Meng, an Orangutan from the Singapore Zoo, was a tourism icon of Singapore until its death in 2008.

"Strip was created with the aim for women to be completely body confident. By using inventive, humorous advertising and marketing campaigns, (Strip) injects a dose of humour and fun into both the message and the actual waxing treatments, taking the embarrassment out of this sensitive subject," said the company.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE