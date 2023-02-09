After heated debate, Church of England decides to let priests bless same-sex couples

In a big development, the Church of England's governing body on Thursday (February 9) endorsed plans to let priests offer blessings to same-sex couples. The decision was reached hours after heated debate which underlined deep divisions on the matter. The Church's General Synod -- comprising hundreds of elected members, which meets two or three times a year -- backed the proposals by a wide margin following an eight-hour debate across two days.

In all, 250 bishops, clergy and laity supported the reforms, while 181 remained opposed. There were 10 abstentions. The vote was held at the Synod gathering in central London.

These rules were unveiled after nearly six years of internal debate. Latest reforms will not, however, change rules that ban Anglican priests from officiating at weddings of same-sex couples.

Synod members supported an amendment endorsing that stance, while also voting in favour of the proposal to allow blessings for civil marriages or civil partnerships in a church.

Significantly, the members recognised "the failure of the Church to be welcoming" to LGBTQ people. This has followed an unprecedented apology in January from bishops for the "hostile and homophobic response" they have sometimes faced.

Progressive Anglicans are still not happy as they maintain that the Church is not going far enough. There are also critics who say that any changes pertaining to same-sex marriage are divisive and unwelcome.

Bishop of London Sarah Mullally welcomed the Synod's backing for the changes, and acknowledged the splits with the Anglican church in Britain and beyond.

"I recognise that there are those who are deeply thankful for this and there are those who are hurting," she said, vowing to "be mindful of the deep divisions" going forward.

"These divisions on these questions go to the heart of our human identity," Mullally noted.

"I and the archbishops hope that today's thoughtful, prayerful debate marks a new beginning for the Church as we seek to go forward, listening to each other."

(With inputs from agencies)

