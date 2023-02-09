Taiwan's president, vice president to donate a month's salary for Turkey relief efforts

Following Turkey's deadly earthquake, Taiwanese President Tsai-Ing wen and Vice President William Lai will donate a month's salary for the relief efforts, Taiwan's presidential office said on Thursday, Reuters reported. The office said, "Hope to do their part to help Turkey rebuild its homeland as soon as possible."

The salary contribution will add to the existing aid that has been sent already by the island nation. According to estimates, President Tsai-Ing wen earns about T$400,000 ($13,330) monthly.

The Taiwanese president also visited the de facto embassy in Taipei on Thursday to sign the book of condolence, and wrote, "My heart goes with our Turkish friends. Taiwan stands with Türkiye."

The help comes despite Turkey like most countries don't share any diplomatic relations with the island nation. Still, the two countries maintain de facto embassies in each other's capitals and also have direct flights between Istanbul and Taipei.

Taiwan, which itself suffers from frequent earthquakes, has announced aid of T$ 2 million for disaster relief and has sent two rescue teams to Turkey to help in the search for survivors.

This is not the first time Tsai and Lai are donating their month's salary for relief efforts.

Last year, both of them donated their one month's salary to aid the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The combined death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surged past 19,300, even as search for more survivors is still underway.

It's just not countries, but several cryptocurrency firms have also pledged to donate millions to help quake-hit countries. These firms including Tether, OKZ, and Kucoin will donate around nine million to victims, according to a report by Decrypt.

(with inputs from agencies)