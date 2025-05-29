/Top 10 world news: Pakistan admits 'India hit airbases with BrahMos'; Trump's 30-day deadline to Harvard, and more

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that Pakistan had planned to strike India on May 10, but India pre-empted Islamabad's plans, and India's BrahMos missile hit many areas inside Pakistan, including Rawalpindi air base, on May 10.

In other news, the Trump administration informed Harvard University that it would have 30 days to present evidence for why it should continue to have the right to enroll foreign visa holders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said that Israel has accepted a new ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Pakistan's BIG admission: PM Shehbaz Sharif says ‘India hit airbases including Rawalpindi with BrahMos before Pak could act’

In a big confession, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that Pakistan had planned to strike India on May 10, but India pre-empted Islamabad's plans, and India's BrahMos missile hit many areas inside Pakistan, including Rawalpindi air base, in the early hours of May 10.

Trump imposes 30-day deadline on foreign student rule as Harvard University hosts 374th graduation ceremony

Harvard University is set to hold its 2025 commencement in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The graduation ceremony comes as the Trump administration continues to pressure the Ivy League school with federal funding cuts and attempts to stop the college from enrolling international students.

New Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal? Report claims Netanyahu accepts US envoy's Gaza truce proposal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel has accepted a new ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, Reuters reported on Thursday (May 29), citing local Israeli media.

‘Never came up during discussion’: India denies Trump’s tariff threat claim on Indo-Pak ceasefire

India on Thursday (May 29) once again dismissed the claim of US President Donald Trump that he brokered the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan with a tariff threat.

MEA reveals 1,080 Indians deported from US since Trump's takeover in January 2025

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (May 29) said that 1,080 Indians have been deported from the United States since President Donald Trump came into power in January 2025. It added that India has close cooperation with the US on migration issues, especially the deportation of illegal Indian nationals.

India to conduct civil defence mock drills in six locations on May 31 | All you need to know

India has announced a Civil Defence Exercise, ‘Operation Shield’, in six bordering states on Saturday (May 31). The mock drills will take place in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh at 5 pm onwards.

'For your information...': Congress lists 6 UPA-era surgical strikes after Shashi Tharoor's 'zealots' remark

The Congress party on Thursday (May 29) once again claimed that the UPA government under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh conducted as many as six surgical strikes. Congress released a list that included names and dates of the surgical strikes. This came in response to the grand old party's assertion that it has never used military operations for political gains. It also came after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor - who is leading an Indian delegation on Operation Sindoor - while speaking in Panama, reportedly said that "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base.

Bangladesh political turmoil: Call for early elections heats up as Yunus government delays persist

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has asked for an early election in Bangladesh on Wednesday, placing additional pressure on the interim government led by Prof. Muhammad Yunus.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce with Angelina Jolie after a bitter 8-year legal battle

Brad Pitt has spoken out for the first time since finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The former couple reached a settlement in December 2024 after an 8-year-long bitter legal battle. Jolie had initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

French Open: Jannik Sinner makes light work of Richard Gasquet to reach third round; Zverev sees off De Jong

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner made light work of home favourite Richard Gasquet as he eased into the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 on Thursday (May 29). In a contest between rising star and veteran Gasquet, it was the Italian who eased with straight sets win of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. On the other hand, 2024 runner-up Alexander Zverev also eased into the third round despite dropping the opening set as he beat Dutchman Jesper de Jong 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.