India has announced a Civil Defence Exercise, ‘Operation Shield’, in six bordering states on Saturday (May 31). The mock drills will take place in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh at 5 pm onwards.

It is the second time that India will be conducting a civil defence exercise amid recent tensions with Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 29), the Indian government said that the mock drill will be conducted on Thursday (May 29). However, hours later, it was postponed citing “administrative reasons”.

The notice further stated that “critical gaps in the Civil Defence preparedness of the vulnerable areas of the country were observed. Instructions to take necessary actions to suitably address the issues were also issued.”

India earlier conducted nationwide mock drills on May 7, and on the following night, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

Why is India conducting mock drills?

The drills are being conducted “in order to augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack,” according to the government notification.

It further stated, “Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has decided to hold 2nd Civil Defence Exercise ‘Operation Shield’ in all the districts of States/UTs, adjoining Western border of the country on 31.05.2025.”

What to expect in Civil Defence Exercise?

The following will be practised in the Civil Defence Exercise on May 31: