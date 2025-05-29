French Open: Jannik Sinner makes light work of Richard Gasquet to reach third round; Zverev sees off De Jong

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner made light work of home favourite Richard Gasquet as he eased into the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 on Thursday (May 29). In a contest between rising star and veteran Gasquet, it was the Italian who eased with straight sets win of 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. On the other hand, 2024 runner-up Alexander Zverev also eased into the third round despite dropping the opening set as he beat Dutchman Jesper de Jong 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

Sinner makes light work of Gasquet

Having lost the Italian Open final after his return from a doping suspension, Sinner looked sharp against Gasquet. He dropped only seven games throughout the match, highlighting his dominance over the match. Sinner had a first serve per cent of 75, being ruthless in his approach with the ball. Interestingly, he was not broken even once during the entire match, while Gasquet was broken on five occasions.

The number one seed will next face Jiri Lehecka for a place in the fourth round of the French Open. The Czech star got the better of 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina earlier in the day.

Chasing his fourth Grand Slam title, Sinner is yet to win the French Open having lost in the semis in 2024. However, he will be determined to add one more Grand Slam title to his trophy cabinet having won the Australian Open on two occasions and the US Open once.

Zverev bounces back for R3 berth

Zverev bounced back from losing the first set to wrap up an ultimately comfortable victory over Dutchman Jesper de Jong in the French Open second round on Thursday. The German, who lost last year's final to Carlos Alcaraz, found his form in the second set en route to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 win on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Zverev will next face the winner of an all-Italian clash between Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi on Saturday for a last-16 berth.