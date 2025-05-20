Published: May 20, 2025, 21:38 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 21:38 IST
From Novak Djokovic to Roger Federer, here are the top 5 men’s singles players with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era featuring Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi. These 5 legends shaped the tennis history.
1. Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic leads the list of men with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era with an astonishing 24 titles. His trophy cabinet includes 10 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, 7 Wimbledon and 4 US Opens.
2. Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal follows closely with 22 titles, comprising 14 French Open victories, alongside two Australian Opens, two Wimbledon and four US Open titles.
3. Roger Federer
Roger Federer, with his elegant playing style, secured 20 titles with 6 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Opens.
4. Pete Sampras
Pete Sampras claimed 14 titles, with seven of them at Wimbledon, followed by five US Open and two Australian Open titles.
5. Bjorn Borg
Bjorn Borg, known for his dominance on clay as well as grass, has amassed 11 titles in his career. He has won six French Open and five Wimbledon titles under his belt.