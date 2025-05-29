Bangladesh political turmoil: Call for early elections heats up as Yunus government delays persist

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has asked for an early election in Bangladesh on Wednesday, placing additional pressure on the interim government led by Prof. Muhammad Yunus.

For the past 10 months, this is for the first time that the BNP challenged the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, and disparaged its key initiatives such as the so-called "humanitarian corridor" between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"Excuses are already being made about the national elections. Despite 10 months having passed, the interim government has not declared the election date yet," said Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP, speaking at the rally via video link from London.

Yunus had previously said that elections would take place in December 2025 but later moved the timeline to February 2026 and later to June 2026.

Although Yunus' reforms are ongoing, his banning the Awami League could be the biggest and most far-reaching success for opposition parties like Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami who went mute under Sheikh Hasina's regime.

The BNP is organising countrywide protests, calling for immediate reforms so that the general elections can be conducted. The party is evidently losing its patience as a complete ban on the Awami League gives it an even better chance to get elected after such a long hiatus.

India's MEA rejects Yunus's India destabilising Bangladesh claim

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday (May 29) dismissed Bangladesh's chief adviser Muhammad Yunus's claims that New Delhi is ‘destabilising’ his country.



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Bangladesh's accusations were an attempt to deflect attention from real issues.



"As far as the government there is concerned, the responsibility for law and order and governance issues lies entirely with that government," Jaiswal said.



"In such a situation, if someone says that external factors or someone else is to blame for the disturbances, it appears that they are trying to deflect attention from the real issue and shift the blame onto others. Such statements do not solve the problem; they seem like an attempt to avoid accountability," he added.