Top 10 world news: Pak defence min calls Imran Khan threat to nation, Train derails in Odisha, and more

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister, has warned that former prime minister Imran Khan is a "bigger threat" to the nation than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The explosive comments were made on-air while Asif was speaking to a journalist on a Pakistani TV channel, "Your foreign enemy is known to you. In Pakistan, the people are still unable to identify the enemy who was born here and is a bigger threat than the enemy from that nation (India)."

India has emerged as one of the top buyers of Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Historically allies, the two countries are settling a greater share of the trade in national currencies after Russia was cut off from the US dollar-dominated global payments systems. Though it seems like a win-win situation for everybody, there is a problem. Russia does not know how to reap the benefits of this trade.

In an unfortunate turn of events on Friday evening, the Coromandel Express derailed close to Bahanaga Station in Balasore city in the Indian state of Odisha in which several passengers sustained injuries. As per local media reports, the cause of the accident was the collision of the express train with a goods train. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

The inauguration of the new Indian Parliament seems to be marred with a fresh controversy, this time a diplomatic one, over a mural inside the building that shows all the key kingdoms and ancient cities portraying ancient India. One of the cities shown in the mural which drew severe criticism is Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. The mural, appears to have come from the concept of 'Akhand Bharat', a term that refers to the undivided India whose geographical area included present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Sachin Tendulkar had a stellar run in international cricket. He debuted at the age of 16 and played his last match at the age of 40, in late 2013. The Master Blaster ended with over 34,000 runs overall, along with as many as 100 centuries at the highest level. Thus, he is hailed as one of the greatest of all time. Recently, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar pointed out how Tendulkar battled against some of the greatest bowlers during his playing days and yet managed to dominate them.

The rapid advancements of technology always ushered in new eras in Hollywood. The latest in this is the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which is both fascinating and deeply troubling. The rise of digital doubles and fake trailers generated by AI tools has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving many horrified by the potential consequences. From rumours of digital creations of deceased actors to the de-aging of stars using AI, the line between reality and illusion is becoming increasingly blurred. One of the most disturbing reports circulating in Hollywood is the supposed cameo of a digital creation of the late Christopher Reeve in the upcoming film The Flash.

A new study has suggested that the Milky Way Galaxy harbours one-third of planets that have water and as a consequence, are suitable for life. This study, based on recent telescope data provided by the Kepler Mission, states that there are billions of planets—which are smaller and cooler, with half the mass of the Sun —that revolve around M dwarfs (also knowns Red dwarf).

World Health Organization released a statement on Friday informing that Tanzania has declared an end of the deadly outbreak of the Marburg virus, the cases o which were first reported in the month of March this year.

Several international students in Canada are staging indefinite protests amid a growing threat of their potential removal from the country. The demonstration, which began in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this week, is expected to continue till the deportation process is stopped.