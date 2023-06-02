Tanzania declares end of deadly Marburg virus outbreak, says WHO

World Health Organization released a statement on Friday informing that Tanzania has declared an end of the deadly outbreak of the Marburg virus, the cases o which were first reported in the month of March this year.

A total of nine cases, out of which eight were confirmed and one was probable, were recorded in the outbreak of haemorrhagic fever between 16 March to 30 April 2023, as per WHO. Among the confirmed cases, three had recovered. The virus had claimed the lives of six in the East African country.

The cases were reported from the Bukoba district, Kagera region.

Tanzania declared the end of the deadly virus outbreak after the last confirmed case of Marburg in the country tested negative on April 19, setting off the mandatory 42-day countdown to make the announcement, said WHO.

This was the first such outbreak in the country with a population of almost 62 million.

The Marburg virus is an extremely dangerous microbe that causes severe fever, which is often accompanied by organ failure and bleeding. This microbe is a part of the filoviridae family which also includes Ebola. Marburg virus origin and earlier outbreaks The uncommon virus was first discovered in 1967 after it simultaneously caused disease outbreaks in laboratories in Marburg, Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven people had died while conducting research on monkeys. Previous Marburg virus outbreaks and isolated cases have been reported in different countries of Africa, including Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

Two Marburg deaths were reported in Ghana in July 2022, along with the first cases in West Africa. In September, the outbreak was deemed to be over by the authorities. Human-to-human transmission of the Marburg virus Human-to-human transmission of the Marburg virus is possible through contact with blood or other bodily fluids. The contagion can spread in animals when they come in close proximity. The African fruit bat is considered the natural host of the Marburg virus disease, which carries it but doesn't fall sick from it. The reason why the government of Equatorial Guinea has implemented lockdown and quarantine measures in the affected areas. Treatment and cure of Ebola-like sickness So far, no vaccines or anti-viral treatments have been approved to treat the Marburg virus infections. However, the World Health Organization says that rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids results in increased chances of survival of an infected individual.