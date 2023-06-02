'Feel sorry for him, he faced planet Earth’s most dangerous bowlers': Akhtar on Tendulkar, hails his greatness

Sachin Tendulkar had a stellar run in international cricket. He debuted at the age of 16 and played his last match at the age of 40, in late 2013. The Master Blaster ended with over 34,000 runs overall, along with as many as 100 centuries at the highest level. Thus, he is hailed as one of the greatest of all time. Recently, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar pointed out how Tendulkar battled against some of the greatest bowlers during his playing days and yet managed to dominate them.

'There can't be any bigger batter than Sachin Tendulkar'

In a recent interaction, Akhtar said he feels sorry for Tendulkar as he faced Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, etc. but didn't get bogged down. “I feel sorry for Sachin Tendulkar as he faced planet Earth’s most dangerous bowling attack. He came up against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the early 90s,” the former Pakistan pacer said.

