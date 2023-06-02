WTC Final: Rohit's Test batting has become almost faultless, opines Manjrekar ahead of mega clash
WTC Final: Rohit Sharma's Test batting has become almost faultless, opined Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of mega clash between India and Australia at The Oval, London.
Ahead of India's upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final versus Australia, former Indian batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar lavished huge praise on Rohit Sharma's batting in Tests. The veteran opined that the Indian captain's batting in the purest format of the game has become almost faultless in recent times.
Ever since Rohit was promoted as a Test opener, in late 2019, he has cemented his spot in red-ball format with five hundreds and a double ton. Even in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, Hitman ended as his side's third-highest run-getter with a best of 120 in the series opener. He has scored 650 runs at 34.21 in 11 Tests versus the Aussies and, hence, will be eager to get going this time around as well.
'Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for Rohit Sharma'
Ahead of India's marquee finale, Manjrekar told on the Star Sports show Game Plan, "Keep his IPL form (in the 2023 edition, he ended with 332 runs in 16 matches) aside because he looked out of form in the last IPL as well but we saw the amazing batting he did in the first Test match against Australia. I believe the stage of his career Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him just like it has always been for Virat Kohli."
Manjrekar claimed that Rohit's batting is almost faultless right now but spoke about his knack for getting out to the pull shot; one of his favourite strokes. "His batting has become almost faultless in Test cricket at the moment. There is just one problem we have seen in Test matches - he gets out while playing the pull shot at times. They have bowled him a short ball and kept a fielder there. That is an instinctive shot," he asserted.
Manjrekar further added, "If you see in ODI cricket, his pull shot is extremely interesting. His back lift doesn't come from the top, so that he can play the ball down. He has a very low back lift, he just picks up the ball and the bat then goes behind his back in the follow-through to give the power."
In the inaugural WTC final, the Virat Kohli -led Indian team lost to New Zealand by eight wickets and, hence, Rohit & Co. will be desperate to get their hands on the coveted Test mace but it won't be easy versus the No. 1 Test side Australia.
The match will kick off on June 07 at The Oval, London. The last time Rohit played in England, during 2021 summers, he ended up scoring an impressive 127 at the same venue; his first overseas ton in whites.
India's final squad for WTC final:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)