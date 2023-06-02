WTC Final: Rohit's Test batting has become almost faultless, opines Manjrekar ahead of mega clash

Ahead of India's upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final versus Australia, former Indian batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar lavished huge praise on Rohit Sharma's batting in Tests. The veteran opined that the Indian captain's batting in the purest format of the game has become almost faultless in recent times.

Ever since Rohit was promoted as a Test opener, in late 2019, he has cemented his spot in red-ball format with five hundreds and a double ton. Even in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, Hitman ended as his side's third-highest run-getter with a best of 120 in the series opener. He has scored 650 runs at 34.21 in 11 Tests versus the Aussies and, hence, will be eager to get going this time around as well.

'Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for Rohit Sharma'

Ahead of India's marquee finale, Manjrekar told on the Star Sports show Game Plan, "Keep his IPL form (in the 2023 edition, he ended with 332 runs in 16 matches) aside because he looked out of form in the last IPL as well but we saw the amazing batting he did in the first Test match against Australia. I believe the stage of his career Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him just like it has always been for Virat Kohli."