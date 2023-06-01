WTC Final | Ricky Ponting names two Indian batters who would be major threat to Australia

The forthcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to commence on June 07 at The Oval, London with India taking on the No. 1 ranked Australian team. Ahead of the summit clash, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting spoke at length about the finale and mentioned two Indian batters who can pose major threat to Pat Cummins & Co. and, hence, will be in their plans.

The Indian team has a plethora of star batters such as Shubman Gill, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, etc. However, Ponting named Pujara and Kohli as two batters who will be the key players for their side and, thus, Australia will be talking and planning about them.

'Australia will be talking about Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara'

“The Australian team will be talking about Virat, no doubt about it, and they'll be talking about Pujara. They're the two,” Ponting said on The ICC Review. “Pujara has been a thorn in their side a lot in the past, and in Australia, and this wicket will potentially be a lot more like an Australian pitch. They know that they'll have to get him early," he stated.