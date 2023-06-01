WTC Final: Indian players practised with Dukes ball during IPL 2023, reveals Axar Patel ahead of marquee tie

Soon after IPL 2023, the Indian players have shifted their focus to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final where they will take on the No. 1 ranked Australian team in a bid to end their ten-year-long ICC-title drought. Switching from white-ball to red-ball won't be easy for the Indian players but spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel said that the WTC final-bound players practised with Dukes ball even during IPL 16.

"So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball. We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have. This mental switch from white ball to red ball is obviously tough, but we have enough time," Patel told ICC.

'During the IPL, we ordered....'

Axar further added, "The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practising with it and have gotten used to it." It is to be noted that Indian players arrived in the United Kingdom in different batches for the forthcoming WTC final. The players who were out of the IPL left first and were followed by the ones whose teams bowed out in the playoffs. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Shubman Gill, etc. arrived in the last batch after IPL 2023 final ended in the early hours on Tuesday (May 30).