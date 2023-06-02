India: 50 feared dead after Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore, around 179 injured

In an unfortunate turn of events on Friday evening, the Coromandel Express derailed close to Bahanaga Station in Balasore city in the Indian state of Odisha in which around 50 people are feared dead while around 179 passengers sustained injuries, reported PTI news agency. As per local media reports, the cause of the accident was the collision of the express train with a goods train. A search and rescue operation is currently underway. PM Modi expresses grief Following the tragic incident, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and empathised with the bereaved families. "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," PM Modi tweeted Friday evening.

The first team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) consisting of 22 members arrived from Balasore Railway Station (BLS). Earlier, a team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members initiated their operations about 30 minutes before, as per ANI citing officials.

"An unfortunate accident took place between Coromandel Express, a goods train and another passenger train near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore district. Three NDRF teams have been dispersed and the rescue operation has started," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived at the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) control room in order to take stock of the rescue and relief operations.

After the collision, media reports citing sources said as many as four bogies of the train skidded off the track. ANI news agency quoting Special Relief Commissioner Office (SRC) said, "An Express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level."

Teams have been dispatched to the derailment spot, including local police and railway officials. Locals are helping out authorities with search and rescue operations. Those critically injured in the accident have been moved to the Balasore district headquarters hospital for treatment.