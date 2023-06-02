Spain's catholic church probe reveals 728 priests abused children over eight decades

The issue of sexual abuse scandals in Catholic Churches continues to remain unabated in many countries and amid this, the latest probe by the Spanish Catholic Church into such cases has unearthed even more grim details, reported Reuters. The investigation report identified as many as 728 alleged abusers, clergy and non-clerical staff, and 927 victims, over eight decades since the 1940s.

Also Read | Indian scientists discover 62 plants that can live without water in Western Ghats

The spokesman for the Spanish Bishops' Conference, Jose Gabriel Vera, said, "We acknowledge the harm caused" and added, "we want to help all victims...to accompany them in their healing." El Pais newspaper reports into child abuse by priests Spain's Catholic Church came under fire after El Pais newspaper unraveled disturbing details of the institution's abuse of hundreds of children by members of the clergy.

As per the report, there were at least 1,237 victims who suffered at the hands of sexual abuse by the Church priests. However, it suggested that the number could be even more in the counts of thousands. According to the paper, the earliest case of ongoing pedophilia in the Catholic church is from 1942 and the most recent one is from 2018.

The allegations concern 31 religious orders and 31 of the country's some 70 dioceses. Spain's ombudsman launched inquiry In order to tackle the ongoing malice that plagued the Church, Spain’s ombudsman last year had set up an independent commission to look into the sexual abuses by the Catholic church. It included the collected testimonies from 445 victims.

After the probe by the newspaper that exposed the ugly face of Spain's catholic church, the country's parliament on 10 March, 2022 opened the first official investigation headed by ombudsman Angel Gabilondo.

Watch | Hollywood star Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah talks about her father's daily battle with dementia × "We want to know what went wrong in the selection of candidates for the priesthood, what went wrong during their training...what has led a person who decided to give himself to God, to give himself to sexual abuse," Vera said, reported Reuters.

Many European countries are suffering from the menace of child sexual abuse at the hands of the Catholic clergy for decades now. Many lawsuits have been filed pertaining to these cases, and many investigations also involve the horrifying testimonies of the survivors which then becomes the ground of further investigations. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×